Portland church shows support for immigrants facing deportation

A Portland church is showing its support for immigrants facing deportation. This comes amid an ICE crackdown in the Pacific Northwest.

On Thursday, a group with the Augustana Lutheran Church walked in solidarity with Francisco Aguirre as he checked in at the ICE office.

Aguirre spent three months living at the sanctuary church in northeast Portland when he faced deportation back in 2014.

The group escorted Aguirre to his appointment to make sure he wasn't taken into custody.

Aguirre says every time he checks in he's afraid of getting detained.

"This is a way for immigration authorities to control people who's in the process. Before they just put those electronic device on your leg. Now, it's a way for them to take us into custody whenever they want to," said Aguirre.

Augustana's senior pastor wants other immigrants to know church members will accompany them to ICE check-in's too.

"Portland and this country is rising up. There is a moral force rising up for good grassroots, who refuse to let our sisters and brothers go by themselves," said Mark Knutson.

Thursday's show of support for Aguirre comes as two local DACA recipients face deportation.

Emmanuel Ayala Frutos remains in ICE custody after being detained Sunday.

Francisco Rodriguez Dominguez was also detained by ICE Sunday, but was released on Monday amid outcry from advocacy groups.

Rallies were held in support of both men on Wednesday in Gresham.

Augustana Lutheran Church has been a sanctuary church for more than 20 years. The senior pastor says they've recently been contacted by four different families who fear they may need sanctuary.

