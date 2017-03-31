Oregon State's Sydney Wiese finishes second in Women's 3-Point Championship

An Oregon State sharpshooter took part in the Women's 3-point Championships Thursday night in Phoenix, Arizona.

Now a Beaver graduate in Speech Communications, Sydney Wiese was back in her hometown of Phoenix for Spring Break.

"It's good to have some time off. Sort of reflect on what we were able to do at Oregon State these past four years before taking on what's next so I am just chilling in Arizona," said Wiese.

The PAC-12's all-time leader in 3-pointer's finished second in the finals of the NCAA Women's 3-Point Championship at Grand Canyon University. The top spot went to Kindred Wesemann of Kansas State.

"These are the glory days, right? It's fun to be able to say that I spent my time, my four years with incredible people that really made this journey special. So, looking back at pictures, knowing that that's my family for life, I am definitely fortunate."

Wiese saw her record-breaking Beaver career come to a close last weekend in the Sweet 16 when Oregon State lost to Florida State, 66-53.

"Honestly, we have no regrets. It was an unreal year for us. Incredible. A lot of people counted us out but I think that we bought in and we had fun with it and we made a lot of memories in Corvallis."

Now "Syd the Kid" will await the WNBA draft in mid-April.

"There is another trainer that I am going to be working with to work on speed and agility. Try to get some meat on these bones before getting into the pros!"

