Pawn shop manager says thieves who stole 9 handguns 'knew what they were coming for'

Tigard police are investigating a burglary where nine handguns were stolen, and the store manager says the three men broke into her store, grabbed what they wanted, and were gone in 60 seconds.

The burglary happened on March 15 around 4:30 a.m. at the All That Glitters Pawn Shop, located at 13185 Southwest Pacific Highway.

Police say the three suspects smashed the bottom on the front door, entered the business and broke a glass case inside that contained nine handguns.

"Nine pistols, laptops and Mac books off of our shelf and then several cameras. Probably over $5,000," said manager Shana Potter. "They knew what they were coming for when they came in."

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects hit the front of the glass case three times. The suspect then goes around to the other side and hits the case six more times, cracking the glass and then filling his bag with guns.

Potter says she's watched the surveillance video over a dozen times.

"I've watched that video over and over, and I've studied these guys and I can't pick them out from nobody," said Potter.

According to management, the store had an alarm system that never went off. Now, Potter and other employees check them every night.

Potter has some wise words of advice for others.

"Make sure you have good protection on your doors and your glass, and lock everything up," said Potter.

The surveillance video shows the suspects leaving the burglary scene in a vehicle which was later identified as stolen.

The suspect vehicle was spotted earlier this week by an off-duty Tigard police officer and is currently being process for evidence.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) matched the ATF reward which brings the total reward amount to $5,000. Anyone with information can contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS or by email at ATFTips@atf.gov.

Anyone with information can also call Tigard Police Tip Line at 503-718-2677 or by email at tips@tigard-or.gov.

