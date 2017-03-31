Police: One person stabbed in the hand in downtown Portland

Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Portland Thursday night.

Portland police say near Northwest 11th and Couch, four people were involved in an argument when it turned into a two-on-two fight. The fight ended with one person getting stabbed in the hand.

The suspects, a male and a female, fled the area before police arrived.

The victim is expected to be OK.

PDX Streetcar said one of its stations was closed due to police activity but is now back open.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call Portland police.

