Gresham man killed in two-vehicle head-on crash on I-205

A Gresham man was killed in a two-vehicle head-on crash on Interstate 205 Sunday night.

Oregon State Police said the crash happened around 10:46 p.m. near milepost 13 on I-205.

OSP said an investigation revealed a 2006 Dodge Magnum, operated by Bryan Kevin Sherbahn, 49, of Clackamas, was northbound when for unknown reasons it crossed the median and struck a southbound 1997 Ford Ranger head-on.

The driver of the Ford, Thomas Charles Durheim, 60, of Gresham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sherbahn was taken to OHSU for treatment of his injuries.

OSP said alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

