Gutsy thief steals trailer after shaking hands with victim’s son

A Portland man says someone parked in front of his house, hitched up his trailer and drove off. The victim says that all happened after the mystery man spoke and even shook hands with his son.

“I am really angry. Words cannot explain it,” said David Bennett.

Bennett said he is at a loss for words after a man stole from him, right from under his nose.

“It takes a lot of guts to do that,” said Bennett. “My son came out and asked the guy, ‘Hey what are you guys doing with my dad’s trailer?’ The guy got up and said, ‘Well, your dad said I can use it on my property,’ went and shook his hand and continued to hook up the trailer to his truck.”

Bennett said his neighbor took a photo of the thief because he looked suspicious.

Bennett said he has no idea who the man is and added that the thief’s car has CarMax plates on it, covering the original plate number.

Inside the trailer was Bennett’s John Deere skid steer loader. It’s not only a machine he relies on for his business, but he said it’s also worth more than $30,000.

