Lillard leads Trail Blazers past Rockets 117-107

By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Damian Lillard had 31 points and 11 assists, leading the Portland Trail Blazers past the Houston Rockets 117-107 on Thursday night.

Jusuf Nurkic had a team-high 11 rebounds to go along with 19 points for the Trail Blazers, who have a season-high five-game winning streak and a 1 1/2-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

James Harden finished with 30 points and eight rebounds to lead the Rockets. Harden's 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter gave the Rockets 1,078 3s, an NBA single-season record.

