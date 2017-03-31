FOX 12 previews Final Four Fan Fest - KPTV - FOX 12

FOX 12 previews Final Four Fan Fest

PHOENIX, AZ (KPTV) -

FOX 12 sent Andy Carson down to Phoenix, Arizona to get an inside look at the Final Four Fan Fest, presented by Capitol One.

The Oregon Ducks, the North Carolina Tar Heels, the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are gearing up for their showdown against one another on Saturday, and fans from across the country have flocked to Phoenix celebrate.

The fan fest features youth clinics, giveaways, concerts, interactive games, special appearances, autograph signings and much more.

South Carolina and Gonzaga are set to play at 3:09 p.m. Oregon and North Carolina will play at 5:49 p.m.

