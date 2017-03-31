FOX 12 previews Final Four Fan Fest

FOX 12 sent Andy Carson down to Phoenix, Arizona to get an inside look at the Final Four Fan Fest, presented by Capitol One.

The Oregon Ducks, the North Carolina Tar Heels, the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are gearing up for their showdown against one another on Saturday, and fans from across the country have flocked to Phoenix celebrate.

The fan fest features youth clinics, giveaways, concerts, interactive games, special appearances, autograph signings and much more.

.@OregonMBB fans can find special @marchmadness Ducks gear at the #NCAAFanFest team store pic.twitter.com/xoE1dj4SNh — FOX 12 Oregon KPTV (@fox12oregon) March 31, 2017

South Carolina and Gonzaga are set to play at 3:09 p.m. Oregon and North Carolina will play at 5:49 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.