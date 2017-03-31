FOX 12 previews Final Four Fan Fest

A suicide bomber blew himself up in central Damascus on Sunday, killing at least 12 people according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. More than a dozen more were injured in the explosion -- and the SOHR said it expects the death toll to climb.More >
A road rage incident turned deadly after a man in a red pickup truck allegedly pulled out a gun and shot 18-year-old Bianca Roberson in the head.More >
Officials at the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge near Lubbock, Texas announced that plague has been confirmed on the Refuge and is currently confined to two populations of prairie dogs.More >
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.More >
Police said the crash happened just after 3 a.m. on Northwest Division Street near Bella Vista Place.More >
Gerald "Mike" Bullinger could be anywhere. Authorities say they have a felony warrant for the arrest of the 60-year-old outfitter with a pilot's license who has been on the lam for nearly three weeks.More >
Rob Lowe says he thought he was going to be killed during an encounter with a bigfoot creature while filming his new A&E docuseries.More >
Oregon’s minimum wage is higher than ever, bumping up to $1.50 in the Portland metro Saturday.More >
A big part of the process to become a U.S. citizen is a civics test about U.S. government and history. Applicants have to answer 6 out of 10 questions correctly to pass -- could you? Be quick! You only have 10 seconds per question.More >
Mary Elizabeth Coit is described as a black female, 5'4" tall, 150 pounds, wearing a hot pink t-shirt, blue denim shorts, sandals, with her hair in a bun.More >
