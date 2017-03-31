Crime Stoppers offering reward in Troutdale hateful graffiti case

Vandalism left in Troutdale home that is under investigation as a bias crime. (KPTV)

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is now offering a reward for any information that could lead to the suspect(s) involved in writing hateful anti-Muslim messages inside a Troutdale man’s home.

Multnomah County deputies responded to a home on Southeast 26th Court on a burglary and vandalism call on Tuesday.

Deputies arrived to find 33-year-old Hasel Afshar’s home completely ransacked with hateful graffiti painted on the walls and other surfaces.

That vandalism included death threats and anti-Muslim graffiti spray-painted on nearly every surface in the home. The word "terrorist" was scrawled across his kitchen cabinets, "Muslim" and "kill you" on bedroom walls and "die" painted across a mirror.

Couches and chairs were also torn up and doors were smashed with an ax.

Afshar, who is not Muslim, is a refugee from Iran who came to the U.S seven years ago.

Neighbors and other residents are angered that such a crime could occur in their community. Many are offering donations and support for Afshar.

There is no suspect information in this case.

Information about any unsolved felony crime is eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

To submit a tip, people can text 823HELP followed by the tip to the number 274637, share the tip at CrimeStoppersOfOregon.com, call 503-823-4357 or download the TipSubmit smartphone app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Afshar and can be found here.

