Portland police target SW Barbur for Vision Zero evening mission

Police officers executed a traffic safety mission in northeast Portland Thursday night as a part of Portland’s Vision Zero program.

Between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., officers were stationed to make traffic stops on Southwest Barbur Boulevard from Caruthers Street to the Barbur Transit Center.

In total, officers from the Portland Police Bureau's Traffic Division, assisted by Transit Police and officers North, Central and East Precincts, issued 29 citations for 35 individual violations in addition to 35 written warnings.

Regarding the City of Portland's Vision Zero effort, the Portland Police Bureau says it is “committed to working with our partners in government and the community to create safer streets and work towards reducing, and eventually eliminating, traffic fatalities.”

Vision Zero aims to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on the streets of Portland by 2025.

