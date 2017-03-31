Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Friday, March 31

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Friday, March 31:

A Portland filmmaker has spent the better half of a decade working on his indie film “Going Dark.” Now that Geoff Stewart’s project is almost finished, he is hoping to take it to next year’s Sundance Film Festival. The movie gives an inside look at the life of river rafting guides. MORE spoke to the filmmaker about what it took to bring this project to life. A substantial amount of the film’s revenue will be donated to LEAP, a nonprofit organization that offers therapeutic wilderness programs to those facing extraordinary life challenges. Learn more at Indiegogo.com.

