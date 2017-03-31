Portland filmmaker hoping to send positive message with river ra - KPTV - FOX 12


Portland filmmaker hoping to send positive message with river rafting movie

A Portland filmmaker has spent the better half of a decade working on his indie film “Going Dark.”

Now that Geoff Stewart’s project is almost finished, he is hoping to take it to next year’s Sundance Film Festival. The movie gives an inside look at the life of river rafting guides and how simply being in the water can ease even the hardest of times.

MORE spoke to the filmmaker about what it took to bring this project to life.

A substantial amount of the film’s revenue will be donated to LEAP, a nonprofit organization that offers therapeutic wilderness programs to those facing extraordinary life challenges. Learn more at Indiegogo.com

