Missing Portland man with dementia found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing Portland man with dementia found safe

Jeffrey Gillett (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau) Jeffrey Gillett (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

 A 59-year-old man who walked away from a northeast Portland care facility early Friday morning has been found safe. 

Portland police said Jeffrey Glen Gillett, who suffers from dementia, was reported missing and was last seen near Northeast 102nd Avenue and Burnside Street around 2:30 a.m.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 153 pounds and was last seen wearing a plaid coat and ripped blue jeans.

Gillett walks with a cane and does not have a car.

Police said he may be delusional but is very social and should remember his own name.

Shortly after police announced Gillett was missing, authorities sent out an update just after 10 a.m. that he was found safe.

