Gov. Brown proclaims March 31 Cesar Chavez Day

By The Associated Press
SALEM, OR (AP) -

Oregon residents can celebrate more than the coming weekend today as Gov. Kate Brown has declared March 31 Cesar Chavez Day.

The Statesman Journal reports that Brown on Thursday signed a proclamation celebrating Chavez's work in founding United Farm Workers, a farmworkers rights organization that advanced livable working conditions and fair pay for farmworkers in the 1960s.

Chavez is celebrated in Oregon with Chavez Elementary School in Salem, but Brown says that's not enough. She encouraged workers to continue fighting for civil rights for farmworkers.

The Department of Agriculture estimates there are about 160,000 farmworkers in Oregon who contribute roughly $5.7 billion annually to the state's agricultural economy.

