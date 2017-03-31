FBI: Felon selling stockpile of guns arrested after SWAT situation in Vancouver

A felon selling a stockpile of guns was arrested after a SWAT situation in Vancouver, according to the FBI.

A search warrant was served at a home on the 9300 block of Northeast 88th Street on Friday morning.

The subject of the warrant, identified as John Geesaman, was wanted on charges of unlawful possession of firearms.

An FBI Safe Streets Task Force spokesman said Geesaman had inherited a large collection of guns when his parents died a few years back.

Geesaman, a convicted felon, had been selling the guns, according to investigators.

The FBI reports Geesaman had 15 guns in his home Friday, including shotguns, semi-automatics, revolvers and handguns. Investigators said the guns were kept throughout his home, including under the pillows on his bed.

Some of the guns were loaded, according to investigators.

Geesaman was arrested on 15 counts of second-degree unlawful possession of firearms and booked into the Clark County Jail.

A SWAT team was called to the scene to assist with the warrant service Friday morning.

