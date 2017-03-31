Morrison Bridge to face lane closures through October

Portland drivers will soon be dealing with a major closure on the Morrison Bridge as four of the six traffic lanes will be closing until October.

Crews will begin working to replace the failing deck on the lift span of the bridge on Monday.

The contractor will close the outside eastbound lane and the ramp from Southwest Naito Parkway to the Morrison Bridge at 7 a.m. At 9 a.m., the westbound lanes into downtown Portland will shut down.

Two lanes, one in each direction, will be open to traffic on the south side of the bridge. The multi-use path will also remain open.

The southbound ramp from Naito Parkway to the Morrison Bridge will be closed and bridge traffic will detour to Southwest Morrison Street and Southwest 2nd Avenue as a result.

Freeway ramps to and from the bridge will remain open but due to limited merge space where southbound I-5 traffic exits onto the bridge, westbound traffic from Southeast Grand Avenue and Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will not be able to cross the bridge, according to county workers.

Drivers headed west will need to use the Hawthorne or Burnside bridges as alternate routes.

Four lanes of the bridge will remain closed until the new deck has been installed in October, according to Multnomah County officials.

The traffic patterns will be changing frequently over the next six months on the Morrison Bridge. Multi-day closures will be needed in June and September while crews pour concrete for the new deck.

Other shorter closures will take place on nights or weekends.

To learn more information about the project, go to MultCo.US/Bridges.

