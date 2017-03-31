Missing 37-year-old Brush Prairie woman found in King County

A missing 37-year-old woman from Brush Prairie was found safe in King County.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help Friday locating Shandee Forest Crowley on Friday afternoon.

Deputies said she left home with her dog early Thursday morning to go to an all-night pharmacy because she wasn't feeling well, but she never made it to the pharmacy and never returned home.

Her family said her disappearance was out of character and they were concerned about her welfare.

By shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, Clark County deputies reported Crowley was located in King County and is being reunited with her family. No further details were released.

