Police: Washington man arrested in S. Oregon with 13 pounds of cocaine in car

Evidence photo of seized cocaine on left; photo of Juan Yonic Perez Palafox on right. (Photos: Oregon State Police)

A Washington man was arrested in southern Oregon with 13 pounds of cocaine in his car, according to police.

An Oregon State Police trooper stopped a 2007 Mercury SUV on Interstate 5 north of Medford in Jackson County at 1 a.m. Friday for a driving violation.

The trooper suspected criminal activity, according to investigators, and the driver consented to a search of his SUV.

Police said drugs were found in the backseat. Further investigation revealed 6 kilos – or 13 pounds – of cocaine, according to OSP.

The driver, 30-year-old Juan Yonic Perez Palafox, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of possession, delivery and manufacturing cocaine.

The investigation is continuing and no further details were released by detectives.

