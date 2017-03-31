Which state is better, Oregon or North Carolina?

A suicide bomber blew himself up in central Damascus on Sunday, killing at least 12 people according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. More than a dozen more were injured in the explosion -- and the SOHR said it expects the death toll to climb.More >
A road rage incident turned deadly after a man in a red pickup truck allegedly pulled out a gun and shot 18-year-old Bianca Roberson in the head.More >
Officials at the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge near Lubbock, Texas announced that plague has been confirmed on the Refuge and is currently confined to two populations of prairie dogs.More >
Police have released the name of the driver who was killed in a crash on Marine Drive.More >
Police said the crash happened just after 3 a.m. on Northwest Division Street near Bella Vista Place.More >
Gerald "Mike" Bullinger could be anywhere. Authorities say they have a felony warrant for the arrest of the 60-year-old outfitter with a pilot's license who has been on the lam for nearly three weeks.More >
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.More >
The video was edited to show Trump beating up a man with a CNN logo on his face. A short time later, the official @POTUS Twitter account retweeted Trump's tweet to its 19 million followers.More >
A Portland man has died after police said a car hit him and then took off.More >
Rob Lowe says he thought he was going to be killed during an encounter with a bigfoot creature while filming his new A&E docuseries.More >
