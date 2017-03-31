Which state is better, Oregon or North Carolina?

The Oregon Ducks and North Carolina Tar Heels will be facing off on the court in the Final Four Saturday, but aside from college basketball, how do the states compare? Here are two quick lists to see how Oregon and North Carolina stack up against each other.

Oregon

Median home price: $320,000

Three of its natural wonders: Crater Lake, Columbia River Gorge and Mt. Hood

At the pump: Oregonians don’t have to pump their own gas.

Food scene: Portland was named the nation’s best food city by the Washington Post in 2015.

Edible export: Oregon is the top exporter in the U.S. for several types of berries.

Donuts: Voodoo Doughnuts, Blue Star Donuts, Pip’s Original Doughnuts, the list could keep going

Fun first: The Seaside Aquarium was the first facility on the globe to successfully breed harbor seals in captivity.

North Carolina

Median home price: $227,900

Bonus fact: The largest private home in the country is in Asheville.

Three of its natural wonders: Mt. Mitchell, the Outer Banks and Albemarle Sound

At the pump: Gas is self-serve in North Carolina.

Food scene: North Carolina is known for its BBQ – the state even has a BBQ Society.

Edible export: North Carolina is the nation's largest producer of sweet potatoes.

Donuts: North Carolina is the birth place of Krispy Kreme.

Fun first: North Carolina was the first U.S. state to establish a state art museum.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.