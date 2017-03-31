Autopsy confirms murder-suicide in shooting deaths of Longview father, boy

Police at the scene of a murder-suicide involving a father and his young son in Longview. (KPTV)

Autopsy results show a Longview man shot and killed his 7-year-old son and then turned the gun on himself.

The Cowlitz County Coroner's Office reported Friday that the manner of death for 7-year-old Michael Landon Pittore-Montiel was a homicide and the death of 34-year-old David Michael Pittore-Montiel was a suicide.

The cause of death in both cases was a gunshot wound to the head.

"From evidence obtained from the scene and from the post-mortem examinations it is believed that David Michael Pittore-Montiel shot Michael Landon Pittore-Montiel with a handgun then using the same handgun shot himself," according to a coroner's office statement.

Police responded to an apartment on the 900 block of 8th Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving a call regarding a suicidal man.

A SWAT team eventually broke down the door and the bodies of the man and child were found inside.

The boy was a student at Northlake Elementary School. His mother lives in California.

Neighbors described the boy as sweet and said David Michael Pittore-Montiel had appeared to be a devoted father.

A toxicology analysis will be performed, but the results are not expected back for six to eight weeks.

Anyone in a crisis situation is urged to seek help from organizations like Columbia Wellness at 800-803-8833 or Lines for Life at 800-273-8255.

