Affidavit: Man accused of groping teen, employee in Walmart claims mistaken identity

A man accused of groping a Walmart employee and a teenage shopper in Battle Ground claimed his arrest is a case of mistaken identity, according to court documents.

Dmitriy Sveshnikov, 22, was arrested last week on two counts of indecent liberties. He made his first appearance in court Friday.

The Battle Ground Police Department asked for the public's help on March 21 identifying a man wanted for questioning. Surveillance images of the man and the truck he was driving were also released by detectives.

A probable cause affidavit states a 16-year-old girl was in the toys section at Walmart on March 15 looking for a gift for a friend when a man approached her and inappropriately grabbed her from behind.

The teen said she asked the man, "What are you doing?" but he smirked and walked away, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states the girl then saw an upset Walmart employee and told an assistant manager what had happened.

Police learned the employee was similarly grabbed from behind by a man with a similar description.

The female employee and the teen described the man as having a beard, either red or dark blond in color, and wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

Court documents show police received several tips after the surveillance images were released. The following day, Sveshnikov called police and said he was the man in the surveillance image but he was "puzzled" as to why officers were looking for him.

Sveshnikov said he had done nothing wrong.

A probable cause affidavit states Sveshnikov admitted going to Walmart and buying two trash cans and two boxes, but said he did not contact anyone at the store or grab anyone.

Sveshnikov told investigators he believed this was a case of mistaken identity and stated "several people have beards and Carhartt clothes in Battle Ground," according to the affidavit.

A judge exonerated the case on April 3. The prosecutor's office is referring their case to the district court level for consideration of misdemeanor charges.

