Man manages to escape uninjured after driving pickup into Columbia River

Area where man drove into Columbia River in north Portland. (KPTV)

A man managed to escape uninjured from his sinking pickup after driving into the Columbia River in north Portland.

Deputies and firefighters responded to the 1600 block of North Jantzen Avenue at around 3 p.m. Friday.

Crews arrived to find a pickup sinking in the water and the driver safely back on shore.

Investigators said the man escaped from the cab of the truck and, other than being wet and cold, he was not injured.

The pickup eventually sank below the surface and will need to be recovered, according to deputies.

It was not known what caused the man to drive off the road and into the water. The case is under investigation.

