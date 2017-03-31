Kalama River Road to reopen more than two weeks after massive landslide

Kalama River Road will reopen Friday night, more than two weeks after a massive landslide covered the roadway with trees and debris.

The landslide occurred the morning of March 15.

More than 100 families live in the area and lost power after the slide. It also made for a long detour for drivers in the area.

The road was expected to reopen by 8 p.m. Friday. Guardrail repairs are then scheduled to begin Tuesday.

"We appreciate the work of AES to clear the slide material, the courtesy of the Weyerhaeuser Company for the use of their logging road for a detour route, our engineers and inspectors for coordinating this emergency project, and our road crews for maintaining the detour route through difficult conditions," according to a statement from the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.