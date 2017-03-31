FBI: Sandy man accused of communicating with minors online in multiple states

A Sandy man is accused of communicating online with children in Louisiana and Illinois, as well as undercover officers he thought were kids in Texas and Arizona, according to the FBI.

Larry Lewis Hudson, 44, was arrested at his home Friday. He is facing charges of distribution of child pornography, attempted online enticement of a minor, transmitting obscene material to a minor and attempting to transmit obscene material to a minor.

The FBI Child Exploitation Task Force reported the contacts were made online in 2015 and 2016.

Investigators said Hudson called himself "Brian Johnson," and he used the screen name "hottgu" and email addresses starting with "bigtlarry" and "hotbrian8" in his online activities.

Anyone with further information about the suspect or this investigation is asked to contact the FBI or their local police agency. The FBI's Portland Division can be reached at 503-224-4181.

Hudson is scheduled to make his first appearance in federal court Monday.

