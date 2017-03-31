Nurkic fever on hold: Blazers center out at least 2 weeks with leg fracture

The phenomenon known to Blazers fans as "Nurkic fever" is now on hold, as the Blazers center is out for at least two weeks due to an injury.

The team announced Friday that Jusuf Nurkic has a non-displaced right leg fibular fracture.

Nurkic appeared to injure his leg at the end of the Blazers 117-107 victory over the Houston Rockets on Thursday, but he remained in the game. Nurkic had 19 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

The team has not confirmed when the injury occurred.

Since coming to Portland in a trade with Denver in February, Nurkic has helped revitalize the Blazers back into the playoff race. He has also quickly become a fan favorite.

In 20 games with Portland, Nurkic is averaging 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 blocks per game.

Nurkic will be sidelined for two weeks and then reevaluated. The Blazers regular season ends April 12.

