Vancouver man hospitalized after attack on way to work: 'I was begging them to stop'

A Vancouver family wants answers after they said a young man was assaulted by strangers while he was walking to work.

Josh Cooper said he was walking to the bus stop near Northeast 110th Avenue and 26th Street on Sunday evening when he was attacked.

Cooper said it was dark outside when he came across a group of four or five guys. Several of them were inside a car and one was standing outside.

The man outside the car asked Cooper for weed. He said he didn't have any, but they kept talking to him and Cooper correctly felt like something wasn't right.

"His friends were all getting out of the car as well, so it seemed like a bad situation," Cooper said. "I started to run. I didn't get far."

Cooper believes they pushed him down while he was running away and then continued to assault him. His phone and a bag were stolen, but his wallet was left behind.

Cooper spent two days in the hospital with a broken nose, concussion and what doctors thought may have been a brain bleed. Fortunately, it was not.

"The last thing I remember is I was begging them to stop, I was wanting them to stop," Cooper said.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Team are investigating. Police said the suspects are white men in their 20s who were in a black car.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department.

A fund has been created for Cooper at youcaring.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.