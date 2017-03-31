Ducks ready for North Carolina on eve of Final Four

It's almost game day for the Oregon Ducks and their road to a second national title, the first in 78 years, will take some hard work.

"You're not going to be playing in front of 70,000 a lot of times, so you really have to take that in," said Ducks freshman guard Payton Pritchard.

The players can't help but be caught up in the scene at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale.

"I might have a little butterflies but I'll still be ready," said Pritchard.

"It's great. You definitely kind of survey the environment when you go out there but during play? I think that's blocked out," said Ducks sophomore guard Tyler Dorsey.

From March Madness to April's National Semifinals, the Ducks are there to take it all.

"It's just a once in a lifetime for most people. After this I might never see a Final Four if I go to senior year or leave, I might never see a Final Four again," said Ducks junior guard Dillon Brooks.

The Ducks will take on North Carolina Tar Heels Saturday in hopes of advancing to the championship game.

"Big games like this, people tend to let all of their emotions out and are playing faster than they normally would and by the second half, you don’t have anything left because you gave it all. So we are going to just try to keep it as a regular game like we are playing Northwest Christian or Arizona. Just try to keep the same kind of emotions," said Ducks junior forward Jordan Bell.

For good luck, the Ducks brought along the 1939 National Title trophy.

"The trophy was actually broken in the very first NCAA championship game. A player named Bobby Anet dove for a ball out of bounds, just sheared off the top so it’s been broken from the get-go," said Greg Walker, University of Oregon Basketball Sports Information Director.

It's a tall order but the Ducks are out to match what the "Tall Firs" brought home for the Webfoots in 1939.

"I tell my teammates, none of this matters if we don’t win it. I don’t want this to be a good 3-4 days, I want this to last a lifetime. Coach always tells us, if we’re national champs, we’ll take this to the grave with us and I want that to happen," said Ducks senior guard Dylan Ennis.

The Oregon, North Carolina match-up will take place Saturday at 5:49 p.m. after the South Carolina, Gonzaga game.

