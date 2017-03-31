12-year-old boy holding donation drive for sick kids before Timbers, Thorns games

A young Timbers fan from Arizona is in Portland this weekend to take in the game and collect toys and stuffed bears for sick kids.

Twelve-year-old Dylan Mapston is a huge soccer fan and when his aunt got breast cancer, he started playing games wearing a pink jersey.

But he wanted to do something more.

So, he started collecting teddy bears and toys for children with cancer and other illnesses to comfort them, starting a program called Keepers Care for Kids.

"I feel like it's having good times with kids that need help. So like having new friends. I think that's good for them," said Mapston.

Mapston has collected close to 250 stuffed animals last year and donated them to Phoenix Children's Hospital.

A few months ago Mapston's 2-year-old cousin Cheyenne, who lives in West Linn, was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor on her spine and has been through several surgeries to remove it.

Mapston and his family contacted the Timbers Army about doing a donation drive at one of the home matches, since his cousin lives in the Portland-area.

Before the Thorns game Saturday and the Timbers game on Sunday, Mapston will be collecting toys, teddy bears, blankets and anything that might help a sick child.

If you would like to donate, you will find him near the Timbers Army merchandise van.

Mapston plans to deliver the donations to kids at Doernbecher Children's Hospital on Monday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Mapston's cousin Cheyenne: www.gofundme.com/forbabycheyenne

