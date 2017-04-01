Dog killed in Aloha house fire - KPTV - FOX 12

Dog killed in Aloha house fire

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Photo: Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue
ALOHA, OR (KPTV) -

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue battled a house fire in Aloha Friday night.

Crews responded to the fire at a house on Almond Street. When crews got there, flames and made their way through the roof.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 10 minutes of arriving at the scene.

TVF&R says one person evacuated the house safely and was not injured.

Unfortunately, a dog and pet bird were killed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

