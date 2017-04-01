Clark Co. law enforcement giving extra attention to distracted drivers

The Washington Traffic Safety Commission says officers will be giving extra attention to distracted drivers this month.

Between April 3-16, Clark County Law Enforcement agencies are adding extra patrols, looking specifically for drivers distracted by cell phones.

Under Washington law, it is illegal to text or hold a cell phone to your ear while driving.

Violators pay a $136 fine.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

