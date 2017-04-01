Local agencies celebrate April Fool's Day

Darlene Carroll was certain her 14-year-old son Malik was joking when he opened the front door of their Annapolis home Friday morning and told her there was a newborn on the porch.More >
A Moncks Corner man was sentenced Thursday for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and exposing her to HIV, prosecutors said.More >
A California couple turned Portlanders said their home and car were spray-painted hours after a confrontation with another driver.More >
Police said a man was ambushed, handcuffed and robbed after he entered a Hillsboro home expecting to meet a prostitute Sunday night. When the man attempted to get away, another man fired several gunshots at him.More >
A Florida man accidentally shot himself in the penis when he sat down on a gun in the driver's seat in his car.More >
A Florida woman was arrested after police said they found her 5-year-old son malnourished, dehydrated and weighing 25 pounds.More >
Two Portland police officers were taken to the hospital early Monday as a precaution after they were involved in a hit-and-run crash in southeast Portland.More >
A community in Maryland is outraged after someone posted a threat against President Donald Trump on a sign directly in front of an elementary school.More >
A free life-jacket handed out by an Oregon family after they were hit by tragedy several ago saves a Monmouth woman's life on the Clackamas River.More >
A suicide bomber blew himself up in central Damascus on Sunday, killing at least 12 people according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. More than a dozen more were injured in the explosion -- and the SOHR said it expects the death toll to climb.More >
