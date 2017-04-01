Local agencies celebrate April Fool's Day

Some local agencies are getting into the April Fool's Day spirit this year.

First, FBI Portland announced the Bunny Patrol Initiative!

We have implemented the Bunny Patrol Initiative & our campus bunnies are now trained to hop the perimeter & alert security to breaches. pic.twitter.com/x9xXcnoMhf — FBI Portland (@FBIPortland) April 1, 2017

The Washington County Sheriff's Office offered April the giraffe a job on the force.

Did you know OHSU is putting together a team for the NCAA next year?

Big news! We are proud to announce that OHSU will be joining the #NCAA with a basketball team in 2018! https://t.co/7exaTiTJo9 — OHSU News (@OHSUNews) April 1, 2017

The Albany Police announced they've added the feline unit.

Albany Police Launches New Police Feline Unit https://t.co/rEFkrOxN2x — Albany Police (@APD1860) April 1, 2017

Happy April Fool's Day, everyone!

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.