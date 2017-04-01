Local agencies celebrate April Fool's Day - KPTV - FOX 12

Local agencies celebrate April Fool's Day

Some local agencies are getting into the April Fool's Day spirit this year.

First, FBI Portland announced the Bunny Patrol Initiative!

The Washington County Sheriff's Office offered April the giraffe a job on the force.

Did you know OHSU is putting together a team for the NCAA next year? 

The Albany Police announced they've added the feline unit.

Happy April Fool's Day, everyone!

