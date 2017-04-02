Late comeback falls short as Ducks lose to Tar Heels 77-76

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Oregon's Dillon Brooks (24) looks down as he walks off the court after the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against North Carolina, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

The Oregon Ducks will have to wait a bit longer to win their second national championship after their late comeback attempt fell short against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks matched his career high with 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as North Carolina won 77-76.

Meeks' final rebound was the most pivotal, coming after a missed free throw in the closing seconds.

The Ducks trailed by 10 late in the second half, but Oregon came back by limiting the Tar Heels to only 6 points in the last 5:53 of the game.

North Carolina missed four straight free throws at the end of the game but got offensive rebounds in both cases to emerge victorious.

Dylan Ennis and Tyler Dorsey scored 21 and 18 points for the Ducks. Dillon Brooks had a rough night for Oregon, making 2 of 11 shots and committing five turnovers before fouling out.

Head coach Dana Altman said he was proud of the competitiveness of his squad, but said mental mistakes cost them the victory and the trip to the National Championship game Monday night.

“We just had too many turnovers tonight and made some really bad decisions, but they were trying to compete and trying to make plays, but we were too optimistic at times about what we were doing and didn’t give ourselves a chance,” he said.

