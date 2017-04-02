Deputies: Man's body found near Dougan Falls Bridge

A death investigation is underway, after a man's body was found near the Dougan Falls Bridge near the Washougal River.

A witness called Skamania County deputies to report a man's body on the riverbank just before 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Deputies said the victim is a white man, and it does not appear the body had been in the river long.

The death is considered suspicious, according to the Skamania County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies hope to have more details after an autopsy.

