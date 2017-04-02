Deputies: Man's body found near Dougan Falls Bridge - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Man's body found near Dougan Falls Bridge

Posted: Updated:
SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) -

A death investigation is underway, after a man's body was found near the Dougan Falls Bridge near the Washougal River.

A witness called Skamania County deputies to report a man's body on the riverbank just before 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Deputies said the victim is a white man, and it does not appear the body had been in the river long.

The death is considered suspicious, according to the Skamania County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies hope to have more details after an autopsy.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.