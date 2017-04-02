Dragon boat racing season officially underway - KPTV - FOX 12

Dragon boat racing season officially underway

PORTLAND, OR

Rose Festival Dragon Boat racing season is officially underway.

People gathered Saturday for the Awakening of the Dragons Ceremony.

It is a Portland tradition that happens every year before the Rose Festival.

Local and visiting dignitaries paint red dots on the eyes of the Dragon Boat Figure Heads to officially “wake them up.” The event also included firecrackers, drumming and lion dancing.

Starting Sunday, each racing team gets three one-hour practice sessions a week with the boats, to prepare for the competitions in June.

