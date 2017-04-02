Traffic Alert: Lane closures on Morrison Bridge starting Monday - KPTV - FOX 12

Traffic Alert: Lane closures on Morrison Bridge starting Monday

PORTLAND, OR

Multnomah County says four of the six lanes on the Morrison Bridge will be closed for construction starting Monday morning.

The county says crews will be doing a series of bridge openings starting at 11 p.m. Sunday night to prepare for the construction.

Work to replace the lift span deck will close four traffic lanes from April 3 through October 2017, with a single lane open in each direction. 

Multnomah County says several night-time bridge closures are expected this spring but two-way traffic will be maintained on the bridge at other times. 

For more details on the bridge closure, visit MultCo.us/bridges/morrison-bridge-lift-span-deck.

