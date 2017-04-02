Portland police searching for carjacker posing as an accident victim

Portland Police are on the lookout for man who posed as an accident victim to carjack a woman's vehicle near Southwest Reedway Street and Southeast 72nd Avenue Sunday morning.

The victim called police at 10:26 a.m. saying a man stopped her claiming she hit him with her car and demanded she take him to the hospital. When he got inside her vehicle, he implied he had a weapon and told her to get out.

Officials said the suspect drove off in the woman's 2017 Toyota Corolla, which broke down shortly afterward. He got out of the car and fled into Mount Scott Park, where he was last seen. Officers searched for the suspect with the K9 team, but didn't locate him.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, 160-170 pounds, 26-27 years old. He has a tattoo of a hashtag (#) near his left eye. He was wearing a gray baseball hat, gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt and light blue jeans.

The victim told police while the carjacker implied he had a weapon, she didn't see one. She was unharmed and her Corolla was recovered.

Anyone with information about the suspect or carjacking should call Portland Police at 503-823-0412.