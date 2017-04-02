Estimated 9,000 gallons of sewage overflows from manhole in NW Portland

Crews are cleaning up after sewage overflowed from a manhole in northwest Portland.

Sewer maintenance crews responded Saturday afternoon to a report of sewage overflowing from a manhole on Northwest Thompson Road and Devuto Lane.

An estimated 9,000 gallons of sewage flowed from the manhole, over the road, and into a storm drain. Crews say most of the sewage was contained in a ditch and the street, but some is expected to reach Cedar Mill Creek.

People are advised to avoid the creek through Monday.

Warning signs have been posted as a precaution.

