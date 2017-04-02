Sewage overflows into Fanno Creek

Investigators with the Oregon State Police have identified the victims in a crash south of McMinnville Monday that left one person dead.More >
Investigators with the Oregon State Police have identified the victims in a crash south of McMinnville Monday that left one person dead.More >
A Wisconsin family was charged $900 for a single Uber ride. Worse, they had no idea the bill would be that high until the next morning.More >
A Wisconsin family was charged $900 for a single Uber ride. Worse, they had no idea the bill would be that high until the next morning.More >
A 14-year-old girl died after being struck by a vehicle Monday night, according to Salem police.More >
A 14-year-old girl died after being struck by a vehicle Monday night, according to Salem police.More >
The Clackamas County SWAT Team and a K-9 were able to arrest a man who barricaded himself inside a Damascus home after threatening his family with an ax.More >
The Clackamas County SWAT Team and a K-9 were able to arrest a man who barricaded himself inside a Damascus home after threatening his family with an ax.More >
A 7-year-old boy was shot three times when a gunman opened fire in a Michigan neighborhood Sunday evening, police said.More >
A 7-year-old boy was shot three times when a gunman opened fire in a Michigan neighborhood Sunday evening, police said.More >
A two-alarm fire in Troutdale left family members rushing to escape their burning home Tuesday morning.More >
A two-alarm fire in Troutdale left family members rushing to escape their burning home Tuesday morning.More >
A Michigan man who tried to use fireworks to remove a bees' nest from his garage ended up burning the building down instead.More >
A Michigan man who tried to use fireworks to remove a bees' nest from his garage ended up burning the building down instead.More >
Police say a woman killed early Sunday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood was shot by her husband during an argument in a ride-hailing vehicle.More >
Police say a woman killed early Sunday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood was shot by her husband during an argument in a ride-hailing vehicle.More >
Officers are investigating a report of gunfire near the parking lot of a northeast Portland grocery store Tuesday afternoon.More >
Officers are investigating a report of gunfire near the parking lot of a northeast Portland grocery store Tuesday afternoon.More >