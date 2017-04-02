Sewage overflows into Fanno Creek - KPTV - FOX 12

Sewage overflows into Fanno Creek

PORTLAND, OR

Crews are cleaning up after sewage overflowed from a manhole in southwest Portland on Sunday. 

About 675 gallons spilled from a manhole onto the street and into a storm drain near Southwest Illinois Street near 33rd Place. The storm drain connects to Fanno Creek. 

Crews repaired the blocked sewer and determined that tree roots had caused the blockage. 

People are advised to avoid contact with Fanno Creek in that area for at least 48 hours because of the possibility of increased bacteria in the water. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

