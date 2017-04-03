Handful of people arrested during Trump rally in Vancouver

People rallied in Vancouver on Sunday to show their support for President Donald Trump.

Separated by makeshift fencing, Trump supporters rallied together in Esther Short Park. But on the other side, protesters against Trump gathered, wanting their voices to be heard.

Trump rally goers and anti-Trump rally goers exchanging words in downtown Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/X12M1r7ch9 — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) April 2, 2017

FOX 12 spoke with a couple who were nearby but not involved in the rally. They say as long as everyone stays peaceful, it's their right to protest.

“If there's enough passion left for people to come out and say what they have to say peacefully, I think that's good,” said Bonnie McFadden, who is from Ridgefield.

Her companion added, “All the years I've been around, I've never seen so much demonstrations over the years. The last time I saw something like this I was in the Vietnam War.”

Vancouver police say a handful of arrests were made at the rally. An exact number was not immediately available.

PD says they made a handful of arrests at Vancouver Trump Rally. Folks are starting to head home. pic.twitter.com/mX9QuwB132 — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) April 2, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.