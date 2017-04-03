Handful of people arrested during Trump rally in Vancouver - KPTV - FOX 12

Handful of people arrested during Trump rally in Vancouver

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) (KPTV)
(KPTV) (KPTV)
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

People rallied in Vancouver on Sunday to show their support for President Donald Trump.

Separated by makeshift fencing, Trump supporters rallied together in Esther Short Park. But on the other side, protesters against Trump gathered, wanting their voices to be heard.

FOX 12 spoke with a couple who were nearby but not involved in the rally. They say as long as everyone stays peaceful, it's their right to protest.

“If there's enough passion left for people to come out and say what they have to say peacefully, I think that's good,” said Bonnie McFadden, who is from Ridgefield.  

Her companion added, “All the years I've been around, I've never seen so much demonstrations over the years. The last time I saw something like this I was in the Vietnam War.” 

Vancouver police say a handful of arrests were made at the rally. An exact number was not immediately available. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.