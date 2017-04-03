Handful of people arrested during Trump rally in Vancouver

A woman who was struck by lightning while she was pregnant remains in intensive care at a Florida hospital where her newborn is also being treated.More >
A woman who was struck by lightning while she was pregnant remains in intensive care at a Florida hospital where her newborn is also being treated.More >
Investigators with the Oregon State Police have identified the victims in a crash south of McMinnville Monday that left one person dead.More >
Investigators with the Oregon State Police have identified the victims in a crash south of McMinnville Monday that left one person dead.More >
A Wisconsin family was charged $900 for a single Uber ride. Worse, they had no idea the bill would be that high until the next morning.More >
A Wisconsin family was charged $900 for a single Uber ride. Worse, they had no idea the bill would be that high until the next morning.More >
A 14-year-old girl died after being struck by a vehicle Monday night, according to Salem police.More >
A 14-year-old girl died after being struck by a vehicle Monday night, according to Salem police.More >
The Clackamas County SWAT Team and a K-9 were able to arrest a man who barricaded himself inside a Damascus home after threatening his family with an ax.More >
The Clackamas County SWAT Team and a K-9 were able to arrest a man who barricaded himself inside a Damascus home after threatening his family with an ax.More >
A new bill that will end what's known as "lunch shaming" is headed to Governor Kate Brown for approval.More >
A new bill that will end what's known as "lunch shaming" is headed to Governor Kate Brown for approval.More >
A two-alarm fire in Troutdale left family members rushing to escape their burning home Tuesday morning.More >
A two-alarm fire in Troutdale left family members rushing to escape their burning home Tuesday morning.More >
A 7-year-old boy was shot three times when a gunman opened fire in a Michigan neighborhood Sunday evening, police said.More >
A 7-year-old boy was shot three times when a gunman opened fire in a Michigan neighborhood Sunday evening, police said.More >
Officers are investigating a report of gunfire near the parking lot of a northeast Portland grocery store Tuesday afternoon.More >
Officers are investigating a report of gunfire near the parking lot of a northeast Portland grocery store Tuesday afternoon.More >