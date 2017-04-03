Man arrested in connection with incident at last week's downtown - KPTV - FOX 12

Man arrested in connection with incident at last week's downtown protest

Philip Schaefer, jail booking photo Philip Schaefer, jail booking photo
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police on Sunday arrested a man wanted in connection with an incident that occurred during last Wednesday’s protest in downtown Portland. 

Philip Stan Schaefer, 45, was arrested this morning at a Starbucks in northeast Portland when an officer recognized him from a "wanted" bulletin. 

Police say Schaefer approached officers and was filming them as they had their coffee when the officer recognized him as the suspect and took him into custody. 

Schaefer was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of robbery in the second degree and coercion. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday. 

Police say the charges come as a result of an encounter Schaefer had with a man outside the Portland Building, much of which was caught on camera. 

Six other people were arrested in connection with the protest. 

