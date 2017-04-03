Man accused of driving into crowd in SE Portland identified

Portland Police have identified the man who allegedly drove his car into a crowd of people in southeast Portland Sunday, injuring three.

Police responded to the scene around 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Southeast 97th Avenue. They arrived to find three people had been hit by a silver 2016 Chevrolet Impala.

Witnesses told police the driver, 22-year-old Henry Nikila II, had driving recklessly through the neighborhood all afternoon.

Bystanders asked Nikila to slow down and a short time later, Nikila allegedly drove into a crowd of people standing on the west side of SE 97th Avenue.

Police say they found the suspect and his car down the street at the Chestnut Tree Motel and took him into custody. Officers say alcohol and speed may be factors in the crash.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Two others received minor injuries.

Nikila was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and faces several charges including assault reckless endangering and failure to perform duties of a driver.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.