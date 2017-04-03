Man accused of driving into crowd in SE Portland identified

A woman who was struck by lightning while she was pregnant remains in intensive care at a Florida hospital where her newborn is also being treated.More >
Investigators with the Oregon State Police have identified the victims in a crash south of McMinnville Monday that left one person dead.More >
When two North Carolina cops responded to a complaint about a giant slip-and-slide that had been set up for a Fourth of July block party, they did the unexpected: They took a ride themselves.More >
A new bill that will end what's known as "lunch shaming" is headed to Governor Kate Brown for approval.More >
A Wisconsin family was charged $900 for a single Uber ride. Worse, they had no idea the bill would be that high until the next morning.More >
A New York City police officer was shot to death early Wednesday morning, ambushed in a marked patrol car by a man with a revolver who was later killed by officers.More >
The Clackamas County SWAT Team and a K-9 were able to arrest a man who barricaded himself inside a Damascus home after threatening his family with an ax.More >
A Florida man intentionally drove his car into an apartment building where his ex-girlfriend lived, killing himself and displacing 18 other people, police said.More >
A bicyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in northeast Portland late Tuesday night.More >
