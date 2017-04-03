On the Go with Joe at 2017 Yogathon

Joe V. was getting his morning stretches in to prepare for Living Yoga’s eighth annual Yogathon.

Throughout the month of April, yogis will raise money for Living Yoga programs by doing a certain amount of yoga during the month.

Living Yoga, located in northwest Portland, is committed to teaching yoga to youth and adults in correctional facilities and drug treatment centers.

Learn more at Living-Yoga.org.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.