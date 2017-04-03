Portland store Baseballism creates unique products for baseball enthusiasts

A nationally-recognized baseball clothing brand has a store in Portland and it is the perfect place for any die-hard baseball fan.

Baseballism, located on Northwest Quimby, features-house brand clothing, caps, bags and accessories. All products center around a baseball theme with unique designs and styles.

Director of Logistics Kalin Boodman says the store’s products are specifically created for “real baseball people” not just the casual baseball fan.

According to CEO Travis Chock, Baseballism began as a youth baseball camp, founded by four former college baseball players. After two years, the camp disbanded.

In 2013, the founders came together again to launch the clothing brand Baseballism, inspired by their experiences and their team t-shirts associated with the youth camp.

You can find Baseballism products on their website, Baseballism.com.

