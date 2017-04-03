Laika artist Brooke Duckart takes on 'beast' of a project - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Laika artist Brooke Duckart takes on 'beast' of a project

You may not know the name Brooke Duckart, but chances are have seen some of her work.

The Portland artist is responsible for creating the hair and fur on your favorite Laika characters.

Now Duckart is working on her newest characters called “AiryBEASTS,” or small clay figurines that hold air plants. Her goal is to make one AiryBEAST a day for an entire year.

To learn more about Duckart and her AiryBEASTS, visit Esty.com

More Good Day Oregon
