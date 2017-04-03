Haley Rush is thrilled to join the FOX 12 team and get the opportunity to report in her favorite part of the country. As a Texas native, Haley visited Oregon for years before finally calling it home in March 2017.

Haley moved to the Portland area after reporting for two years at KRQE-TV in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In Albuquerque, she broke stories that held the powerful accountable, covered some of the state’s biggest court cases and national breaking news. In 2016, Haley broke a story about a New Mexico police officer accused of stealing drugs from the department’s evidence room.

Before Albuquerque, Haley got her start at KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

While Haley’s passionate about telling investigative stories that make a difference and bring change to the community, her true love for journalism comes from telling YOUR stories every day. She’s excited to get the opportunity to do that in Oregon and Washington.

Haley is a proud graduate of the University of North Texas, where she majored in Broadcast Journalism from the Mayborn School of Journalism with a minor in Social Science. In college, she also interned at WFAA-TV and KTVT-TV in Dallas.

When Haley’s not reporting, she’s exploring the beautiful Pacific Northwest. That includes hiking, skiing, and drinking Oregon Pinot. Haley also enjoys shopping and eating local. She lives with her husband, Chihuahua and cat.

Have a story idea? Let her know! Email Haley at Haley.Rush@kptv.com, follow her on Facebook at Facebook.com/HaleyRushNews or follow her on Twitter at @HaleyRushNews.