Body found at Dougan Falls in Skamania County ruled a homicide

The death of a man whose body was found at the Dougan Falls recreation area has been ruled a homicide.

The body was discovered near the Dougan Falls Bridge, about 17 miles northeast of Washougal, at 9:10 a.m. Saturday.

Someone in the area called 911 to report a body over an embankment.

Deputies responded and located the body. The case was initially described as "suspicious in nature."

An autopsy was conducted Sunday and deputies said it revealed that the man died of homicidal violence.

The manner of death was not released by investigators.

The man's identity is known to deputies, but his name is not being released until his family can be notified.

Investigators said they have reason to believe the man was killed within six to eight hours prior to the discovery of his body.

"Skamania County Sheriff's investigators will be following up on information obtained after identification of the man was made," according to a sheriff's office statement.

