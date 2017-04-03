Making Instant Pot Spicy Black Beans with Monica Metz

MORE's healthy living expert Monica Metz explains how to make a delicious and super easy dish that can last all week: spicy black beans.

Monica says she uses her Instant Pot several times a week because it can cook dried, unsoaked beans in less than an hour, and many one-pot meals such as soups and stews can be made even more quickly.

A way to improve the digestibility of beans, Monica says, it to soak them overnight and discard the soak water.

To see the full spicy black beans recipe, visit MonicaMetz.com.

