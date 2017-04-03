Police ID eight protesters arrested at pro-Trump rally in Vancou - KPTV - FOX 12

Police ID eight protesters arrested at pro-Trump rally in Vancouver

Pro-President Donald Trump rally in Vancouver on Sunday (KPTV) Pro-President Donald Trump rally in Vancouver on Sunday (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police have identified eight protesters arrested at a rally in support of President Donald Trump.

Officers said 150 people attended the event to show their support for the president. Another 70-80 protesters, some affiliated with anarchist groups, also gathered at Esther Short Park on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

In preparation for the event, the Vancouver Police Department had 39 additional officers in the area, "in an effort to maintain safety, protect property, allow for lawful expression of free speech, minimize impacts to the surrounding community and enforce rules and laws related to use of the park."

Police said eight protesters were arrested on various charges Sunday.

They were identified Monday as Meaghan M Summerbell, 22, fourth-degree attempted assault and reckless endangerment; Patrick C. Commons, 24, obstruction; Taylor J. Evans, 24, disorderly conduct; Elizabeth L. Battle, 19, third-degree malicious mischief; Brittany E. Johnson, 24, third-degree malicious mischief; Michah DC. Fletcher, 21, fireworks in a park; Nicholas Nikas, 19, disorderly conduct; Arianne Curtis, 19, disorderly conduct.

The rally was put on by a private organizer who rented the stage and lawn at Esther Short Park. 

