Police: Two men arrested for robbery, assault at Milwaukie home

Two men are facing charges for a robbery and assault at a Milwaukie home, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance on the 4400 block of Lake Road at 7:28 a.m. Monday.

A witness reported seeing two men attacking people inside a home. The suspects drove away from the scene in a Toyota Corolla and were followed by the witness.

Officers stopped the car on Southeast Tacoma Street near McLoughlin Boulevard.

Justin Dean Koprek, 32, and Jerrick Allen Thies, 28, were detained and later arrested.

Investigators said the suspects know the victims. One male victim was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries. A female at the scene was not injured, according to police.

Koprek was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and third-degree assault. Thies is facing charges of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

