West Linn HS students sent home early due to locker room fires; girl arrested

West Linn High School students were sent home early Monday morning due to fires in the girls locker room.

The school was evacuated at around 10 a.m. and students were released at 11:40 a.m., with buses arriving early to take them home.

Firefighters put out the fires and said they appeared to be intentionally set. Investigators said there were several small fires in the locker room.

A suspect was identified and taken into custody a short distance away from the school. The 15-year-old girl, a student at the school, was booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on the charge of first-degree arson.

Principal Kevin Mills sent a notice to parents regarding the fire.

Dear Families, There was a small fire this morning in the locker room. All staff and students followed appropriate evacuation procedures and everyone is safe. The fire was contained quickly with a prompt response from the Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue and the West Linn Police Department. To ensure that the building is completely safe for learning, we are releasing students early today. Buses will be picking up students at 11:40 to take them home and students who drive or walk will be released at 11:40. Students will be allowed in the building to collect their belongings except in impacted areas. We appreciate the patience of our community and your support as we work to get back to learning tomorrow.

There were no reports of injuries connected to the fires.

Administrators said a normal school day was planned for Tuesday.

